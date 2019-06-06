Missing An-32: Arunachal govt ropes in locals in search mission

The Arunachal Pradesh government has roped in locals to scout for the Indian Air Force’s An-32 transport aircraft that went missing over the State on June 3 with 13 onboard.

The government has also asked the local authorities to verify the claim of three villagers that they saw smoke billowing from a mountain that day.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Pema Khandu asked the authorities of Siang, West Siang, Lower Siang and Shi-Yomi districts to intensify the search operation and help the armed forces. His appeal coincided with the Air Force and the Army resuming the aerial survey of the flight path of the An-32 by engaging Mi-17 choppers, Su-30 fighter jets, Advanced Light Helicopters and a C-130J transport aircraft, besides unmanned aerial vehicles.

Search teams for 3 mountain ranges

The Deputy Commissioners of Siang and West Siang districts said they have organised three search teams comprising at least three local people who knew the terrain. The teams set out for the Bayor-Adi mountain range near Tumbin village, the Pari-Adi mountain range near Molo village and the Vigrong mountain range between Molo and Tumbin.

All these ranges fall under the Payum administrative circle of Siang district and are along the flight path the missing An-32 had taken. Along with the adjoining Kaying circle in the same district, the search area covers 2,500 sq km.

The team for the Bayor-Adi range scouted the area on Wednesday without any result. But hopes of locating the aircraft were raised when the three villagers of Tumbin reported to the authorities that they saw thick black smoke while working in the fields on June 3.

The State’s Director General of Police, S.B.K. Singh, told the Chief Minister’s Office that the spot from where the three saw smoke billowing is about 8 km from Molo village. “Their claim is being verified,” he said.

A government spokesperson said two more teams – one from Shi-Yomi district and another of the Army – would be climbing the “possible locations”.

Mr Khandu also appealed to the villagers inhabiting the areas along the route the route taken by the An-32 to volunteer for the search and provide any information to the nearest administrative headquarters and police outpost.