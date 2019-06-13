Missing AN-32 aircraft: Mountaineers walked two hours to reach crash site after being air-dropped

Deputy Commissioner of Siang disrict on Arunachal Pradesh Rajeev Takuk, who is coordinating ground effort to reach the wreckage of the AN-32 IAF aircraft that went missing on June 3, said: “The wreckage is on the Pari-Adi Mountain whose western face is in Shi-Yomi district and eastern face in Siang district.”

“There is no way of contacting the mountaineers at the wreckage site, but our estimation is that they walked for two hours from where they were airdropped,” Mr Takuk said.

Two of the 15 mountaineers air-dropped near the wreckage site on Wednesday evening are Everesters from Siang district. Three more local mountaineers from the district were air-dropped near the site on Thursday morning.

The local administration has been coordinating with the IAF and the Army for salvaging the wreckage and mortal remains of the Air Force men.

Tributes pour in

Tributes poured in on social media for the 13 victims on board the AN-32 aircraft, after the IAF announced that there were no survivors.

The victims on board the AN-32 aircraft that went missing on June 3, 2019.

“The IAF pays tribute to the brave air-warriors who lost their lives in the line of duty. The IAF is making all efforts to recover and transfer the mortal remains of the air-warriors to their parent base at Jorhat. A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident,” an IAF spokesperson said.

The wreckage of the aircraft was on Wednesday spotted by an IAF Mi-17 helicopter in a jungle about 16 km north of Lipo village and 12 km northwest of Gatte village. The spot was at an elevation of 12,000 ft.

The Congress said the nation would always be indebted to the valour and service of the 13 air warriors. “Our deepest condolences & tributes to the families of the brave @IAF_MCC members who lost their lives in the AN-32 aircraft. The nation will always be indebted to their valour & service,” the party tweeted.

Flags of Honour foundation also took to Twitter to pay tribute to the victims. “Our heartfelt tributes to the 13 #Braveheart #AirWarriors who lost their lives in the #IndianAirForce AN 32 air crash at #ArunachalPradesh on 03 June 2019. #RememberAndNeverForget their service & sacrifice #ServingOurNation @IAF_MCC,” it said.

Srinivas B.V., Indian Youth Congress’s national vice-president, also paid his respects to them. “An unfortunate and heartbreaking news... My deepest condolences to all family members and loved ones. May God give them strength in their time of grief,” he tweeted.

