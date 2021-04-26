Coronavirus | Misinformation being spread on vaccination: Harsh Vardhan

It was States that wanted lifting of curbs on vaccine supplies, says Health Minister

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday denied the allegation that the Centre was getting COVID-19 vaccines for cheap while the States would not and said it was the States that wanted lifting of curbs on vaccine supplies.

In a statement on the liberalised vaccine policy, which comes into effect from May 1 and gives 50% of the vaccine supply to the Centre and 50% to States and private organisations, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said it was “unfortunate” that misinformation was being spread about the new phase of vaccination.

He said the Centre would continue to procure 50% of the vaccine supply and provide to States for free distribution.

“Several questions are being raised on the ‘balance 50% quota’ and what that means. That is why I have chosen to clarify here that this balance 50 per cent quota grants flexibility for States (sic),” he wrote.

Calling for “shared idealism,” he said the States would continue to get one guaranteed channel of free vaccine supply, while being able to procure from another.

“I see no reason why the States must complain now. They were demanding removal of restrictions on vaccine supplies to them. Under the new policy, they have the liberty to directly procure from the manufacturers and even negotiate prices based on volumes. This will also cut the delays,” he wrote.

The Minister’s statement comes in the wake of announcements by the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech of prices for States and private organisations, which are higher than those for the Centre.