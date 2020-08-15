Miscreants raise ‘Khalistan’ flag on admin complex in Punjab

15 August 2020 03:52 IST

The Punjab police announced a reward of ₹50,000 for information on two persons who raised a saffron flag with ‘Khalistan’ written on it at the administrative complex in Punjab’s Moga on Friday. Pictures of the duo have been released based on CCTV footage.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said he had directed Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta to ensure that the two miscreants are arrested at the earliest so that deterrent action can be taken against them.

The Chief Minister appealed to youngsters not to get swayed by the vicious propaganda of anti-India elements like “terrorist” Gurpatwant Singh Pannu and his Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). “Some get emotionally swayed by such vicious propaganda,” he said at a Facebook Live session.

“You try to come to Punjab and I will teach you a lesson,” the Chief Minister dared Pannu, adding that any attempt to disturb the State’s peace would be dealt with firmly.

Reacting to Pannu’s call for raising black flags to mark India’s Independence Day, the Chief Minister said the Punjabis in India were prosperous people and were not interested in indulging in such acts at the behest of someone sitting in Canada or America.