Miscreants raise ‘Khalistan’ flag on admin complex in Punjab

The Punjab police announced a reward of ₹50,000 for information on two persons who raised a saffron flag with ‘Khalistan’ written on it at the administrative complex in Punjab’s Moga on Friday. Pictures of the duo have been released based on CCTV footage.
Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said he had directed Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta to ensure that the two miscreants are arrested at the earliest so that deterrent action can be taken against them.
The Chief Minister appealed to youngsters not to get swayed by the vicious propaganda of anti-India elements like “terrorist” Gurpatwant Singh Pannu and his Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). “Some get emotionally swayed by such vicious propaganda,” he said at a Facebook Live session.
“You try to come to Punjab and I will teach you a lesson,” the Chief Minister dared Pannu, adding that any attempt to disturb the State’s peace would be dealt with firmly.
Reacting to Pannu’s call for raising black flags to mark India’s Independence Day, the Chief Minister said the Punjabis in India were prosperous people and were not interested in indulging in such acts at the behest of someone sitting in Canada or America.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath