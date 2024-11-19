 />
Mirwaiz objects to Chhattisgarh directive to clerics to seek official consent for Friday sermons

Terming the move as a “direct attack on the religious rights and freedom of the Muslim community”, the Mirwaiz said it exposed the “real motive” behind the Waqf Amendment Bill

Published - November 19, 2024 10:46 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Hurriyat Chairman and chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, deliver the Friday sermon at historic Jamia Masjid Srinagar. File.

Hurriyat Chairman and chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, deliver the Friday sermon at historic Jamia Masjid Srinagar. File. | Photo Credit: IMRAN NISSAR

Hurriyat chairman and Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) took exception to Chhattisgarh’s order directing Muslim clerics to seek official consent for their Friday sermons, terming it as an “attack on religious rights”.

“The move by a BJP-ruled State asking mutawalis (caretakers) to seek consent from the State-appointed Waqf head before Friday sermons is a direct attack on the religious rights and freedom of the Muslim community, besides being beyond the jurisdiction of any Waqf Board,” said the Mirwaiz, who heads Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid.

He said that such moves “exposed the real motive behind the Waqf Amendment Bill brought in the Parliament by the BJP”.

‘Communal narrative’

“State control of religious rights and affairs is completely unacceptable and will be strongly opposed by Muslims,” the influential cleric said.

Extending his support to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on the issue, the Mirwaiz said, “The cruel and vicious no-holds-barred communal narrative propagated against Muslims in States going to elections through speeches and advertisements further increases the insecurities and alienation of the Muslim-majority people of J&K and the worry for their future.”

The Mirwaiz’s statement came against the backdrop of the Chhattisgarh Waqf Board’s reported directive to the mosque caretakers “to seek official consent for Friday sermons”.

Published - November 19, 2024 10:46 pm IST

Jammu and Kashmir / religion and belief / islam / Chhattisgarh

