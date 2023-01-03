ADVERTISEMENT

Mirwaiz condemns Rajouri incident, calls for dialogue on Kashmir

January 03, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Six civilians, including two minors were killed and at least a dozen injured as gun men sprayed bullets on a Dangri hamlet in Rajouri

The Hindu Bureau

Kashmiri Pandits, working under Prime Minister’s Development Package take part in a candle march for the victims of the terror attacks at Dangri village of Rajouri, in Jammu on Tuesday, January 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: ANI

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who heads separatist Hurriyat, on Tuesday condemned the Rajouri attack and reiterated “the need to hold a dialogue on the Kashmir issue as unilateral decisions cannot undo the conflict”.

“The Hurriyat is in principle against all forms of killings and violence. We are expressing sympathy and solidarity with the families of the deceased and people of Rajouri. The Hurriyat shares their grief and prays for speedy recovery of the injured,” the Mirwaiz, who remains under house arrest since August 5, 2019, said, in a statement issued online.

ALSO READ
NIA team visits attack site in Rajouri; victims cremated in Dangri

He said the indiscriminate and irreparable loss of human lives in J&K was the tragedy of the region, which they were witnessing for more than three decades. “To break this vortex and address the root cause, the Hurriyat has always advocated dialogue among stakeholders. Unilateral decisions and actions cannot undo the conflict nor end it,” the Mirwaiz said.

“Intolerable,” says JKLF

The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) strongly condemned the brutal killing.

A spokesman of the banned separatist outfit JKLF termed the massacre of the innocents as “intolerable”. “The whole nation is mourning over this tragedy of barbarity. Killing of people, belonging to any sect or religion in the State of J&K, is regrettable and condemnable. The multi-religious, multi-cultural and multi-linguistic societies of J&K provide it a unique position. This uniqueness of social and religious brotherhood needs to be maintained at every cost,” the spokesman said.

The JKLF spokesperson termed such incidents as “acts of terrorism to destroy the centuries-old atmosphere of brotherhood”.

