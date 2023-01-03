HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mirwaiz condemns Rajouri incident, calls for dialogue on Kashmir

Six civilians, including two minors were killed and at least a dozen injured as gun men sprayed bullets on a Dangri hamlet in Rajouri

January 03, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Kashmiri Pandits, working under Prime Minister’s Development Package take part in a candle march for the victims of the terror attacks at Dangri village of Rajouri, in Jammu on Tuesday, January 3, 2022.

Kashmiri Pandits, working under Prime Minister’s Development Package take part in a candle march for the victims of the terror attacks at Dangri village of Rajouri, in Jammu on Tuesday, January 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: ANI

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who heads separatist Hurriyat, on Tuesday condemned the Rajouri attack and reiterated “the need to hold a dialogue on the Kashmir issue as unilateral decisions cannot undo the conflict”.

“The Hurriyat is in principle against all forms of killings and violence. We are expressing sympathy and solidarity with the families of the deceased and people of Rajouri. The Hurriyat shares their grief and prays for speedy recovery of the injured,” the Mirwaiz, who remains under house arrest since August 5, 2019, said, in a statement issued online.

ALSO READ
NIA team visits attack site in Rajouri; victims cremated in Dangri

He said the indiscriminate and irreparable loss of human lives in J&K was the tragedy of the region, which they were witnessing for more than three decades. “To break this vortex and address the root cause, the Hurriyat has always advocated dialogue among stakeholders. Unilateral decisions and actions cannot undo the conflict nor end it,” the Mirwaiz said.

Six civilians, including two minors were killed and at least a dozen injured as gun men sprayed bullets on a Dangri hamlet in Rajouri.

“Intolerable,” says JKLF

The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) strongly condemned the brutal killing.

A spokesman of the banned separatist outfit JKLF termed the massacre of the innocents as “intolerable”. “The whole nation is mourning over this tragedy of barbarity. Killing of people, belonging to any sect or religion in the State of J&K, is regrettable and condemnable. The multi-religious, multi-cultural and multi-linguistic societies of J&K provide it a unique position. This uniqueness of social and religious brotherhood needs to be maintained at every cost,” the spokesman said.

The JKLF spokesperson termed such incidents as “acts of terrorism to destroy the centuries-old atmosphere of brotherhood”.

“This uniqueness of social and religious brotherhood needs to be maintained at every cost”SpokespersonJKLF

Related Topics

minority group / terrorism (crime) / security measures / national security / Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.