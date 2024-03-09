GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mirwaiz attends Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid as his petition on ‘detention’ stands before J&K High Court

Hundreds of worshippers thronged the mosque to listen to the sermon of the Mirwaiz, who is the Kashmir Valley’s chief cleric

March 09, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - SRINAGAR

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq delivers a speech at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on Friday marking his return to the mosque.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq delivers a speech at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on Friday marking his return to the mosque. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was allowed to lead prayers at the historic Jama Masjid in Srinagar on Friday, two days after the Lieutenant Governor’s (L-G) administration told the Jammu and Kashmir High Court that “he was a free man”.

“The Mirwaiz was allowed by the authorities to offer Friday prayers at Jama Masjid. It’s only for the fourth time after his release from house detention in September 2023 and for the first time since October 6, 2023,” a spokesman of the Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid, said.

Hundreds of worshippers thronged the mosque to listen to the sermon of the Mirwaiz, who is the Kashmir Valley’s chief cleric. “Repeated restrictions on me are very sad and painful. It also causes great grief to people as the pulpit falls silent,” the Mirwaiz said.

Last year, the Mirwaiz approached the court and accused the L-G administration of placing him under house arrest at his Srinagar’s residence since 2019, when Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional position was revoked. However, in its reply on March 6, the administration told the court that the Mirwaiz was not under house arrest and was free to go wherever he wanted.

“The case for my full release from house arrest is in the court. I am fighting to ensure that the Honourable court delivers justice and all the restrictions on my movement are removed, especially the religious right to perform as the Mirwaiz,” the chief cleric said.

He reiterated that the pulpit of Jama Masjid “always advocated peace and resolution of the conflict”.

The cleric stressed that the institution of the Mirwaiz always propagated the message of universal brotherhood and harmony, especially among the majority and minority communities. He also wished the Kashmiri Pandit community on the festival of ‘Herath’.

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court is hearing the Mirwaiz’s petition on “illegal detention” and is likely to announce its directions once the case comes up for a hearing.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.