Mirroring Modi’s silence on Lakhimpur Kheri, Congress to observe Maun Vrat

Protest is to mirror silence of Modi, Amit Shah on the incident

Protesting against the inaction of the BJP Governments at the Centre and the State in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, where four farmers were mercilessly mowed down by a car in the cavalcade of MOS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, the Congress will be holding “maun vrat” or vow of silence, in front of the Governor’s House and the Central Government offices in the capitals of every State.

The protest is to mirror the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the incident. The two have not commented directly or indirectly so far.

Party general secretary organisation K.C. Venugopal directed the State units to organise the event in a letter. He said, “Farmers, who were eyewitnesses, have openly said they were run over by a vehicle being driven by the son of the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs. Despite all-round protests and intervention of the Supreme Court, no decisive action has been taken either against the guilty or against the Minister so far. It is shameful that the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, whom the Minister directly reports to, have not uttered a word against this cold-blooded murder.”

The party has repeatedly demanded the immediate arrest of the Minister’s son who as per witnesses was driving one of the SUVs that rammed into the protesters. The party has also asked for immediate sacking of Mr Mishra to ensure an unbiased probe.