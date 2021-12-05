Mirage jet tyre stolen from a truck in U.P., suspects return tyre to airforce

Two persons who had allegedly stolen a tyre of a Mirage fighter jet that was being transported in a truck to Jodhpur from Lucknow, returned the tyre a few days later, police said on December 4.

The two persons claimed they had taken the tyre with them thinking that it belonged to a truck, said Lucknow police.

An FIR had been lodged at Ashiana police station under IPC section 379 on the complaint of a truck driver who alleged that some unidentified persons had stolen one of the five Mirage fighter plane tyres that he was carrying in his truck.

The truck was transporting airforce equipment from Bakshi Ka Talab Airforce station to Jodhpur.

On December 4, two persons identified as Deepraj, a driver, and his nephew Himanshu Bansal, landed at the BKT Airforce station and returned the tyre, said police, adding that the airforce officials confirmed it was the stolen tyre.

During questioning the two persons said that on November 26, around 10:30-10:45 p.m., they found a tyre on Shaheed Path Cinepolis lying between the main road and service road. They took it home thinking it was the tyre of a truck, said police.

On December 3, the two came across the news about the stolen jet tyre and after figuring out that the tyre in their possession looked unusual, decided to return it, added the police.

Further legal action is underway.