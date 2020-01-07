National

Minority body seeks ID card for those in NRC

The All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU) has asked the Centre to provide national identity cards to everyone included in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) that was published on August 31 last year.

The AAMSU said the government should immediately start the appeal process for the 19.6 lakh people excluded from the list. “We have submitted memoranda to the Registrar-General of India and the Joint Secretary (Northeast), Ministry of Home Affairs, with the two demands,” AAMSU adviser Azizur Rahman said.

It said those who were left out were in a limbo because the appeal process had not started yet. Each excluded person would be given 120 days to appeal after notice.

