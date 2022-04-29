Minorities panel wants MEA action to prevent attack on Sikhs in Pak.

Ex-Chief of Shri Nankana Sahib gurdwara committee, kin attacked

The Commission wants appropriate steps to be taken to prevent and combat hate, and secure the safety of Sikhs in Pakistan. Representational image. | Photo Credit: AFP

Ex-Chief of Shri Nankana Sahib gurdwara committee, kin attacked

Taking cognisance of media reports about attack on Sikhs, including the family of Mastan Singh, former President of Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee, at Shri Nankana Sahib, the National Commission of Minorities has asked the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to take up the matter with Pakistan.

The alleged incident took place on April 19 when a group of men reportedly trespassed onto the fields of Mr. Mastan Singh and his family. They reportedly destroyed their crops and tried to forcibly occupy the land. When Mr. Singh and his family protested they were beaten up.

The National Commission of Minorities, in a statement here said, they have requested the Ministry of External Affairs to take up the matter with their counterpart in Pakistan to ensure that this kind of incident is not repeated. “It is alleged that local land mafia are behind the incident who are trying to encroach a prime piece of land. Since a prominent Sikh family is subjected to brutality, other Sikh members in Pakistan are feeling insecure,” Commission Chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura said.

The Commission wants appropriate steps to be taken to prevent and combat hate, and secure the safety of Sikhs in Pakistan.