Minor girl kidnap: SC slams Uttar Pradesh police for inaction

01 September 2021 20:23 IST

Hand over investigation record to Delhi police, it says

The Supreme Court on Wednesday slammed the Uttar Pradesh police for not moving a muscle to track a minor girl believed to have been kidnapped over two months ago.

A three-judge Bench led by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar ordered the case documents to be handed over to the Delhi police.

“We direct the police officers of the Gorakhpur police station to forthwith share the entire investigation record to the In-charge of the Malviya Nagar police station, New Delhi, by tomorrow [September 2],” the court ordered.

It ordered the Delhi Police Commissioner “to ensure that prompt further investigation, as may be necessary, is directed in tracing out the missing girl and report compliance at the earliest”.

It directed the petition filed by the girl’s mother, represented by advocate Amit Pai, for hearing on September 3 on an urgent basis.

The court made it clear in its order that the U.P. police were not off the hook in the case. It directed that they have to continue with its probe besides extending “full cooperation” to the Delhi police.

The U.P. police counsel asked the court to give it two more weeks.

“Where is the question of two weeks? You had two months, you did not do anything. Now you share the investigation records with the Delhi police,” Justice Khanwilkar told the State counsel.

The girl was last seen by her younger sister on the morning of July 8.