Minor drugged, gang-raped in Tripura

Image for representational purpose only.

A minor girl was gang-raped in Tripura after she was injected with drugs and rendered unconscious in the Bisramganj locality of Sepahijala district.

Police arrested one of the alleged rapists, Biku Debbarma, and remanded him after producing him before a judicial magistrate on Tuesday.

Reports said Debbarma and his accomplices kidnapped the girl in a vehicle, in which she was drugged and gang-raped, the complaint registered at a local police station read.

A delegation of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights spoke to the victim and her family members at Bisramganj. The delegation also met police officials to know of the progress in the investigation.

