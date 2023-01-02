Minor boy killed, five injured in blast at Rajouri’s Dangri village

January 02, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - Jammu

A five-year-old boy was killed and five others were injured in a blast on January 2 in Dangri village in the Pir Panjal Valley’s Rajouri, a day after militants killed four civilians and injured six others.

“A blast occurred near the house of victim of yesterday’s firing incident in Rajouri’s Upper Dangri village. One child has succumbed to injuries. Five persons have been injured, one is critical. Another suspected IED [improvised explosive device] was spotted, which is being cleared,” officials said.

Initial reports suggest that the explosion took place around 9:45 a.m. outside the house of Rajendra Kumar, whose son Deepak Kumar was among the four people killed in the attack.

An investigation has been started to establish the nature of blast. Initial investigations suspect use of explosives to trigger the blast.

Meanwhile, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh and a government job to the next of kin of the deceased.

“I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Rajouri. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families,” The Office of L-G of J&K tweeted.

Mr. Sinha said that those injured would be given ₹1 lakh.