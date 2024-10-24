ADVERTISEMENT

Ministry to provide hourly weather forecasts for gram panchayats 

Published - October 24, 2024 03:10 am IST - New Delhi 

The forecasts will be available on the digital platform e-GramSwaraj and the mobile application Meri Panchayat.

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj in collaboration with the India Meteorological Department will on Thursday (October 24, 2024), launch a new initiative to provide Gram Panchayats with daily weather forecasting and provision to check hour weather forecast. 

The Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj, in a press release, here stated that the initiative is aimed at enhancing preparedness to deal with natural disasters and help the farmers.

It will help in promoting sustainable agricultural practices, making rural population more climate-resilient and better equipped to tackle environmental challenges.

The Ministry will also hold a workshop to train Gram panchayat representatives to effectively utilise weather forecasting tools. 

