GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ministry to provide hourly weather forecasts for gram panchayats 

The forecasts will be available on the digital platform e-GramSwaraj and the mobile application Meri Panchayat.

Published - October 24, 2024 03:10 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image

Representational image | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj in collaboration with the India Meteorological Department will on Thursday (October 24, 2024), launch a new initiative to provide Gram Panchayats with daily weather forecasting and provision to check hour weather forecast. 

The Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj, in a press release, here stated that the initiative is aimed at enhancing preparedness to deal with natural disasters and help the farmers.

It will help in promoting sustainable agricultural practices, making rural population more climate-resilient and better equipped to tackle environmental challenges.

The forecasts will be available on the digital platform e-GramSwaraj and the mobile application Meri Panchayat.

The Ministry will also hold a workshop to train Gram panchayat representatives to effectively utilise weather forecasting tools. 

Published - October 24, 2024 03:10 am IST

Related Topics

rains / weather

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.