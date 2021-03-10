Ministry set to finalise Mission POSHAN 2.0

POSHAN Abhiyaan ensures the convergence of various programmes, including anganwadi services. File Photo

NEW DELHI

10 March 2021 03:51 IST

The proposal will then be sent to Union Cabinet within two weeks

The Ministry of Women and Child Development is in the process of finalising the Mission POSHAN 2.0, after which the proposal will be taken to the Union Cabinet within two weeks, a senior Ministry official said.

Mission POSHAN 2.0 was first announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her recent budget speech where she said it would comprise Supplementary Nutrition Programme (under which the government gives hot cooked meals and take home ration at anganwadis) and the Poshan Abhiyaan (which includes influencing behavioural changes and growth monitoring through the use of technology). The Poshan Abhiyan was approved by the Union Cabinet in 2017.

“Under POSHAN 2.0 we will revisit what we have been doing so far. District Collectors, as the head of the National Health Mission, will be the fulcrum of the programme. They will also be responsible for convergence of schemes and programmes of seven different ministries, for which joint guidelines have been issued to States,” a senior official of the Ministry of Women and Child Development told reporters.

He added that the government would have different sets of targets to be achieved by 2022, 2025 and 2030 for various malnutrition indicators.

The government would use a new software tool called the Poshan Tracker to “streamline supply side of the scheme”, instead of the earlier ICDS CAS (Common Application Software), as the data generated by it was not usable.

The indigenous alternative medicine system or AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) would also be a key part of the reinvented POSHAN, and research would be conducted along with the Ministry of AYUSH to find solutions for different indicators of malnutrition.

These changes would be supported by an audit to be conducted by the food regulator, FSSAI, of the food given at nearly 12 lakh anganwadi centres in the country for eight crore beneficiaries.