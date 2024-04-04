Ministry seeks central database to share field data on heatwaves

April 04, 2024 04:15 am | Updated 04:15 am IST - NEW DELHI

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday stressed the need for a central database with inputs from the states to share field level data on heat waves that would include deaths and cases, so a realistic assessment can be made.

The Health Minister chaired a meeting to review public health preparedness for management of heat related illness on Wednesday. Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Dr. V.K. Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog participated in the meeting.

“Timely, and widespread awareness among people on preventive measures will reduce the impact of such heat waves,’’ said the Minister. He also advised senior officials to meet with officials in states to promote better coordination and understanding. He highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts in efficient management of heat-related illnesses.