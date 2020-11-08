National

Ministry of Shipping to be renamed as Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, says PM Modi

The Ro-Pax ferry ferry before its inauguration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira and Ghogha, on November 8, 2020. Twitter/@narendramodi  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Ministry of Shipping is being renamed as the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira in Surat and Ghogha in Bhavnagar district, which will reduce the nearly 370 km road distance between the two places to 90 km by sea route.

“Work is being done so that the country’s sea area emerges as an important part of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ To boost the government’s effort, one more big step is being taken.

“Now, the Ministry of Shipping is being renamed as the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways,” Mr. Modi said.

“It (the ministry) is being expanded. In developed economies, in most places, the shipping ministry also takes care of ports and waterways. In India, the shipping ministry does a lot of work related to port and waterways. Clarity in name will also bring about clarity in work,” he said.

Related Topics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 8, 2020 1:51:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/ministry-of-shipping-to-be-renamed-as-ministry-of-ports-shipping-and-waterways-says-pm-modi/article33051599.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY