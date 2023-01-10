Ministry of Railways cracks the whip to ensure safety of train operations

January 10, 2023 05:36 am | Updated 05:36 am IST - CHENNAI

In a bid to ensure safety of train operations, the Ministry of Railways has warned that officers whose negligence is established in cases of accidents would be identified and made “blameworthy” for initiating disciplinary action.

Issuing guiding norms for imposing punishment in consequential train accident cases, the Railway Board said that in various accident cases it was observed that negligence on the part of officer/officers had led to inadequacy in the inspection of infrastructure and supervision of train working. Besides, defective design, malpractices in the system of working and failure of the system was also observed.

Blameworthy

It was necessary that in train accidents leading to loss of human life and/or interruption of any important through line of communication for more than 24 hours, if negligence on the part of officer/officers leading to such situation was observed, the officer/officers concerned of the Zonal Railways and/or Public Sector Undertaking should be invariably identified and made “blameworthy” in the Accident Inquiry Report.

The Railway Board authorised General Managers of the respective Zonal Railways to decide, in consultation with the Principal Chief Safety Officer, on the disciplinary action against such officer/officers while accepting the Accident Inquiry Report.

Mega safety drive

The communication comes after the Indian Railways conducted a mega safety drive across the railway network to remove any gaps in the maintenance of infrastructure or fixed assets, locomotives and rolling stock and to ensure conformance of safety related procedures, railway sources said on Monday.

Railway officials were told to conduct division-wise analysis of the most frequent and safety-sensitive issues of deficiencies during the mega safety drive and prepare reports for remedial measures, the sources said.

Officials were told to review every accident with respect to the inspection reports of the legal safety drive to check whether the cause of accident, be it asset or technical failure, was covered during the drives.