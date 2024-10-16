Ministry of Home Affairs seeks reports on series of bomb hoax calls to airlines

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday sought a report from the Ministry of Civil Aviation on a series of bomb threats to various airlines across the country.

In the last 48 hours, atleast 13 bomb threats have been received by various airlines on domestic and international routes, all found to be hoaxes.

A senior official has confirmed that MHA has instructed the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Bureau of Civil Aviation, National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) to submit a report on bomb threats that have been received recently.

However, senior officials of MoCA have informed MHA officials regarding the matter and also provided timely updates.

“Senior officials of MHA have instructed all concerned security agencies in the aviation sector to prepare a report on the matter and submit it at the earliest. The investigation will be monitored by the central intelligence agency to find out if it was a conspiracy to damage the reputation Indian aviation sector,” said the official.

The official added that they have also alerted cyber units to be on alert and track the social media accounts posting threats. Most of the accounts that have posted threats were found to be operated from outside the country. They have got these accounts suspended as soon they come to notice.

On Wednesday, two flights received bomb threats and they were turned back and diverted for security clearance.

An Akasa Air flight en route to Bengaluru returned to the national capital on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) afternoon following a bomb threat.

Akasa Air spokesperson said, “Akasa Air flight QP 1335, flying from Delhi to Bengaluru on October 16, 2024, and carrying 174 passengers, 3 infants and 7 crew members on board, received a security alert. The Akasa Air Emergency Response teams are monitoring the situation and have advised the pilot to divert the flight to Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi with abundant precaution. The Captain is following all required emergency procedures for a safe landing in Delhi and the estimated time of arrival is approximately 14:00 hrs. Akasa Air will continue to monitor the situation in coordination with the local authorities. The Akasa Air teams are on the ground and prepared to assist all passengers to ensure their safety and comfort.”

While Indigo Spokesperson informed that Flight 6E 651, operating from Mumbai to Delhi, was redirected to Ahmedabad due to a security-related alert. The aircraft was isolated, and all passengers were safely disembarked. Ensuring the safety and security of our customers and crew remains paramount in all facets of our operations.