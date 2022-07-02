Ministry of Home Affairs asks NIA to probe Amravati pharmacist’s killing

The local police has arrested six persons in the case so far and seized CCTV footage of the incident.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday handed over the probe into the June 21 killing of a pharmacist in Maharashtra’s Amravati to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) amid indications that the deceased was killed over a social media post in support of suspended Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) member Nupur Sharma.

The ministry said in a tweet, “MHA has handed over the investigation of the case relating to the barbaric killing of Shri Umesh Kolhe in Amravati Maharashtra on 21st June to NIA. The conspiracy behind the killing, involvement of organisations and international linkages would be thoroughly investigated.”

The accused have been identified as Muddsir Ahamed (22), Shahrukh Pathan (25), Abdul Thoufk (24), Shoaib Khan (22), Atib Rashid (22) and Yousuf Khan Bahadur (44). A sixth accused- Shamin Ahmed is absconding.

The said case was reported a week before the Udaipur incident where Kanhaiya Lal, a 40-year-old tailor was beheaded by two persons on June 28. The killers entered the shop with a cleaver and filmed the act on a mobile phone and posted it on several WhatsApp groups.

The victim, Kanhaiya Lal, had shared posts in support of Nupur Sharma, who had made offensive remarks against the Prophet in a television debate in May. NIA is also probing the Udaipur case.

Mr. Kolhe, a veterinary chemist, was also stabbed in the neck while he was returning from work on his scooter around 10.30 pm on June 21. His son- Sanket Kolhe who was following him on another motorcycle told the police that two men stopped his father’s scooter and stabbed him in the neck. A third accused came on a motorcycle and the trio fled. Sanket said in his complaint that he rushed to help his father who succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Police have seized the knife used in the incident.

After the Udaipur incident came to light, the local BJP members had met the Amravati police commissioner and expressed suspicion that Mr. Kolhe may have been killed for his social media posts in support of Ms Sharma. The police earlier suspected the case to be that of a robbery or contract killing, but Mr. Kohle’s family told the police that a bag containing cash was left untouched by the killers at the scene of the crime.