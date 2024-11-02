India had summoned Canadian High Commissioner on Friday (November 1, 2024) to protest in the strongest terms for the references made to the Home Minister Amit Shah by the Canadian officials, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Saturday (November 2, 2024).

Mr. Jaiswal said “Such irresponsible actions will have serious consequences for bilateral ties.”

“We had summoned the representative of the Canadian High Commission yesterday. A diplomatic note was handed over in reference to the proceedings of the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security in Ottawa on October 29, 2024,” the MEA statement said.

The MEA also criticised senior Canadian officials, including Deputy Foreiogn Minister David Morrison, for leaking “baseless” reports to international media in order to defame India.

“It was conveyed in the Note that the Government of India protests in the strongest terms to the absurd and baseless references made to the Union Home Minister of India before the Committee by Deputy Minister David Morrison. In fact, the revelation that high Canadian officials deliberately leak unfounded insinuations to the international media as part of a conscious strategy to discredit India and influence other nations only confirms the view Government of India has long held about current Canadian Government’s political agenda and behavioral pattern. Such irresponsible actions will have serious consequences for bilateral ties” the statement added.

‘Canada’s strategy to attack India’

On Canadian cybersecurity report, Mr. Jaiswal said, “This appears to be another example of a Canadian strategy to attack India. As I mentioned earlier, their senior officials have openly confessed that they are seeking to manipulate global opinion against India. As on other occasions, imputations are made without any evidence.”

The MEA Spokesperson confirmed that NSA had met with Canadian officials in Singapore. According to reports the meeting went on for 5 hours, but he said that Canada had not issued a shred of evidence in the Nijjar killing during the talks.

When asked why NSA met with Canadians at all, Mr. Jaiswal said “there are several issues that are discussed” at such meetings.

On cancellation of Diwali Celebrations in Canada, Mr. Jaiswal said “We have seen some reports in this regard. It is unfortunate that the prevailing atmosphere in Canada has reached high levels of intolerance and extremism.”

‘Flagrant violation of conventions’

On the surveillance done by Cananda on Indian Officials, Mr. Jaiswal said, “Some of our Consular officials were recently informed by the Canadian Government that they have been and continued to be under audio and video surveillance. Their communications have also been intercepted. We have formally protested to the Canadian Government as we deem these actions to be a flagrant violation of relevant diplomatic and consular conventions.

“By citing technicalities, the Canadian Government cannot justify the fact that it is indulging in harassment and intimidation. Our diplomatic and consular personnel are already functioning in an environment of extremism and violence. This action of the Canadian Government aggravates the situation and is incompatible with established diplomatic norms and practices,” he added.

‘Sanctioned companies are not in violation of Indian laws’

On U.S. sanctions against 19 Indian companies, Mr. Jaiswal said “India takes a softer tone. Indian companies must be sensitised on non proliferation protocols, asserts India’s record and membership of NP regimes.”

“We have seen reports on U.S. sanctions. India has a robust legal and regulatory framework on strategic trade and nonproliferation controls. We are also a member of three key multilateral non- proliferation export control regimes — the Wassenaar Arrangement, the Australia Group and the Missile Technology Control Regime, and have been effectively implementing relevant UNSC sanctions and UNSC resolution 1540 on non- proliferation,” the MEA statement said.

“Our understanding is that the sanctioned transactions and companies are not in violation of Indian laws. Nevertheless, in keeping with India’s established non-proliferation credentials, we are working with all the relevant Indian departments and agencies to sensitise Indian companies on applicable export control provisions, as also inform them on new measures being implemented that could impact Indian companies in certain circumstances,” it noted, adding “Regular strategic trade/export control outreach events for Indian industries and stakeholders are being carried out by agencies of the Government of India. We are also in touch with the US authorities to clarify issues,” it added.

Verification patrolling begins in Depsang

The Indian Army has commenced verification patrolling at Depsang, the second friction point in eastern Ladakh, the government said>

Patrolling at Demchok had begun on Friday (November 1, 2024), a day after the Indian and Chinese troops completed disengagement at the two friction points in eastern Ladakh.

Replying to a query at a weekly press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said following the disengagement agreement with China, the verification patrolling has begun on mutually agreed terms in both Demchok and Depsang.

(With inputs from PTI)

