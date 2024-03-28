Embassy in close touch with Indians onboard ship in U.S., local authorities: MEA

March 28, 2024 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - New Delhi

There are 20 Indians onboard the cargo ship which hit a bridge in Baltimore in the US a few days ago and the Indian Embassy is in close touch with them and the local authorities, the Ministry of External Affairs said on March 28.

The 2.6-km-long, four-lane Francis Scott Key Bridge over the Patapsco River in Baltimore, came crashing down after the 984-foot ship 'Dali' collided against it in the early hours of March 26.

"Our information is that there are 21 crew members, of which 20 are Indians. All of them are in good shape, good health. One of them got injured slightly, needed to have some stitches, and stitches have been given. And, he has gone back to the ship," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to a query during his weekly media briefing in New Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said the Indian Embassy in the U.S. is in "close touch with the Indians onboard the ship and also local authorities".

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.