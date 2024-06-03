Ministry directs strict adherence to protocols to prevent, detect and respond to fires in healthcare facilities

Following the recent incidents of fires reported from healthcare establishments in India, the Union Health Ministry held a meeting with States and Union Territories, and healthcare organisations, directing them to understand the potential risks associated with fire hazards in hospitals, noting that it was imperative to ensure strict protocols were observed to prevent, detect and respond to fires effectively.

The Ministry added that with temperatures rising in the summer months, hospital fires have become a more significant threat, and States and Union Territories were advised to conduct regular preventive fire risk assessment drills to identify potentially vulnerable areas. A checklist on ‘Prevention and Maintenance of Fire Safety’ was also shared by the Health Ministry, with the request to get it filled by all health facilities.

The advisory by the Health Ministry comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that fire audit and electrical safety audits of hospitals and other public places must be undertaken regularly. Several major incidents of fire have been reported from various parts of the country in the past few weeks, including on May 25, with seven infants killed in a massive fire at Delhi’s Baby Care New Born Hospital.

“Safety and wellbeing of patients (both outpatients and inpatients), staff and visitors is of utmost importance in any healthcare facility. Incidents of fire in healthcare establishments recently were a result of short-circuit due to suboptimal electrical maintenance and/or overload of electricity lines due to use of air-conditioners and other equipment,” the Ministry noted in its release issued on Monday.

“Also establishing a robust fire safety plan and conducting fire-evacuation and safety drills will not only ensure compliance with regulatory requirements but also safeguard lives and property,’’ the Ministry, which held a review meeting recently on the issue, said.

According to a senior Ministry official present at the meeting, 15 representatives from State Health Departments, and around 390 healthcare organisations participated.

“Also, States, Union Territories and institutes were advised to ensure better coordination with local departments, so that fire safety NOCs (No Objection Certificates) may be obtained in a timely manner. All States and Union Territories were asked to ensure stricter compliance to regulatory protocols and conduct regular mock-drills on fire safety after receiving feedback of macro-level assessments,’’ the official said.

