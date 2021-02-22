Ministry clears appointment of more judges for Delhi, Kerala high courts

The Law Ministry on Monday notified the appointment of new judges to the High Courts of Kerala and Delhi and the elevation of additional judges for the Karnataka High Court as permanent judges.
“The President of India appointed Shri Jasmeet Singh and Shri Amit Bansal as the Judges of the Delhi High Court,” a Law Ministry statement said.
In Kerala, Murali Purushothaman, Ziyad Rahman Alevakkatt Abdul Rahiman, Karunakaran Babu and Kauser Edappagath have been elevated a judges.
Mr. Purushothaman and Mr. Rahiman were elevated from the Bar and Mr. Karunakaran Babu and Dr. Edappagath have been appointed from the judicial services.
The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended their appointments last August.
Four additional Judges of the Karnataka High Court — Singapuram Raghavachar Krishna Kumar, Ashok Subhashchandra Kinagi, Suraj Govindaraj and Sachin Shankar Magadum — who were appointed as additional judges in September 2019, were also made permanent judges through a notification.
