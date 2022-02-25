Shifting pangs for Union Ministry offices

Buildings to be demolished to make space for offices for MPs near new Parliament

Union Ministries that have offices in Shram Shakti Bhawan and Transport Bhawan were asked by the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry this week to prepare to shift out of the buildings, which are proposed to be demolished to make way for offices for MPs, by the end of June, according to official communication.

As part of the government’s Central Vista redevelopment plan, offices for all MPs are proposed to be constructed at the site of the two buildings and connected with the new Parliament building via underground walkways.

In an office memorandum on Thursday addressed to Tourism, Skill Development, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Road Transport and Highways and Jal Shakti ministry officials, the MoHUA said: “As part of redevelopment of the Central Vista, all the ministries and their affiliated offices functioning from Transport Bhawan and Shram Shakti Bhawan will be shifted to the General Pool Office Accommodation-2 (GPOA-2) coming up at Kasturba Gandhi Marg, New Delhi.”

The Ministry said the new building was likely to be completed by May-end and the offices at Shram Shakti Bhawan and Transport Bhawan needed to shift there by the end of June. The ministries were asked to make their plans for “orderly movement of their personnel and office equipment”.

A MoHUA official said the ministries were asked to familiarise themselves with the new building and assess their requirements, for instance for cabins and offices for ministers and senior officers.