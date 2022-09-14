Ministers from India, New Zealand discuss empowerment of tribal communities

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda hosted an official delegation led by Meka Whaitiri, Minister for Food Safety, Customs and Veterans, and Associate Minister for Agriculture (Animal Welfare), and Statistics, of the Government of New Zealand. Photo: Special arrangement

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda on Tuesday hosted in New Delhi an official delegation led by Meka Whaitiri, Minister for Food Safety, Customs and Veterans, and Associate Minister for Agriculture (Animal Welfare), and Statistics, of the Government of New Zealand.

Ms. Whaitiri and Mr. Munda discussed the various approaches of their respective governments in supporting the economic development and empowerment of tribals of India and the Maori people of New Zealand, a statement from the Tribal Affairs Ministry said on Tuesday evening.

The statement said, "Being an indigenous Maori, Ms. Whaitiri evinced keen interest in the tribal community of India especially with respect to empowerment of tribal women and their leadership roles in governance."

Ms. Whaitiri laid emphasis on finding opportunities to set up exchanges and dialogue for building people-to-people relationships between the two countries, "particularly with respect to tribal communities of India and the indigenous people of New Zealand".

High Commissioner of New Zealand to India David Pine, and Deputy High Commissioner of New Zealand to India Brent Rapson, were also part of the delegation that met with Mr. Munda, who was accompanied by the Secretary, Tribal Affairs, Anil Jha, and senior officers from the Ministry.

The Ministry statement said, "Ms. Whaitiri’s visit relates to New Zealand’s desire to seek a broader relationship with India beyond trade and economic interests."