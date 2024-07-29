GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ministers criticise Rahul for ‘questioning’ LS Speaker

BJP interested only in tarnishing Rahul’s image, says Congress MP

Published - July 29, 2024 10:03 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju speaking in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on July 29, 2024.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju speaking in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on July 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI/ Sansad TV

A war of words erupted between the Ministers and the Congress in the Lok Sabha over Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi’s exchanges with Speaker Om Birla during the former’s speech on the Union Budget on Monday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said he condemned “the way LoP Rahul Gandhi attacked the Speaker and spoke beyond the rules.” Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said it was “sad” and that Mr. Gandhi’s “behaviour as the Leader of the Opposition and the language he uses in Parliament, questioning the Constitutional post of the Lok Sabha Speaker, is an action that undermines democracy and the Constitution.”

At this, Congress MP K.C. Venugopal shot back saying the BJP was interested only in tarnishing Mr. Gandhi’s image. “They [BJP] only have one agenda – to tarnish his [Rahul Gandhi’s] image. These are mere statements by the BJP... Now, the people of India are realising who is the real leader. Today’s speech of Rahul Gandhi reflected the sentiments of the common people... He talked about the poor people. However, they [BJP] are interested in the rich people,” he said.

Earlier in the day, during Mr. Gandhi’s speech, Mr. Birla advised Mr. Gandhi to read the Parliamentary Rules of Procedure “at least one more time”. This advice to Gandhi came as he made references to persons who were not members of the Lok Sabha and also sought to display some photographs during his speech in the House on the Budget.

“You are Leader of the Opposition. I expect you to first read all the rules of procedure at least one more time,” Speaker Birla had said.

He also pointed out that Mr. Gandhi had refused to refused to yield to Mr. Rijiju, who wanted to make a clarification on certain points mentioned by the latter.

At this, Mr. Gandhi shot back saying that “if the Prime Minister and the Ministers yield to our request when we raise our hand to speak, we will yield every time they ask us to yield.”

Related Topics

Parliament proceedings / Lok Sabha / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.