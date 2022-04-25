Minister says poor being forced into religious conversions

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister of State Kaushal Kishore says more needs to be done to provide housing, other help to economically weaker to prevent forced conversions

The poor were being forced into religious conversions and they required help for housing and other necessities, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister of State Kaushal Kishore said on Monday.

He alleged that there was a “conspiracy” to push the economically weak towards conversion, though he did not specify the instances but said he had knowledge of some areas where such forced conversions had taken place.

Call to officials

Speaking at an event to mark the 52nd foundation day of the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), Mr. Kishore asked the officials present to do more to provide the economically weaker sections housing and other help so they don’t get forced to convert their religion. He said Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities needed help.

“There is a need to identify the areas where such people get left behind because they are not getting this help and due to their economically weaker condition, some people are misleading them and converting their religion,” he stated, adding that these conversions were “condemnable”.

Speaking about the role of HUDCO, a public sector enterprise under the MoHUA, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the company should innovate more. He said over the next three months, the HUDCO should brainstorm and hold interactions to discuss how it can be reconceived.