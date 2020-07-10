Minister says permissions for film shoots at monuments to be expedited

New Delhi

10 July 2020 04:06 IST

Speedy clearance for film shoots at monuments

Union Tourism and Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday said the government would work to issue permissions for shooting at historical monuments within 15 to 20 days. At an online event organised by FICCI, Mr. Patel urged filmmakers to shoot at some of the less known monuments of the Archaeological Survey of India in addition to the iconic sites. He also appealed to them to explore the northeastern region as a filming destination, adding that the Centre would help with getting permissions.

