Minister says ₹650 crore revenue generated through sale of scrap in government offices this year

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday that special cleanliness campaigns conducted by government offices since 2021 have generated a revenue of ₹2,364 crores through disposal of scrap. Special Campaign 4.0 generated revenue of more than ₹650 crore in the October 2-31, 2024 period, the Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Special Campaign 4.0 has seen cleanliness campaigns being undertaken in more than 5.97 lakh sites, which resulted in freeing 190 lakh square feet of space for effective office use.

The Minister said that with every passing year, the size and scale of the Special Campaign is increasing with more than 5.97 lakh sites covered in 2024 as against 2.59 lakh sites in 2023. The campaign was reviewed and monitored by Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State and Secretaries to the Government of India on a dedicated portal on a daily basis.

The evaluation phase of the campaign will start from November 14.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.