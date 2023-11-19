Minister Nilesh Cabral resigns from Goa Cabinet to make way for ex-Congress leader

November 19, 2023 03:42 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST - Panaji

Goa’s Public Works Department Minister Nilesh Cabral has resigned from the Pramod Sawant-led State Cabinet to make way for the induction of MLA Aleixo Sequeira.

Mr. Sequeira was among the eight MLAs who left the Opposition Congress last year and joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Chief Minister Sawant told PTI on Sunday that Mr. Cabral has resigned and his resignation has been sent to Governor P. S. Sreedharan Pillai for acceptance.

It was the party's decision to ask Mr. Cabral to step down to make way for another MLA in the Cabinet, the senior BJP leader said.

Legislator Aleixo Sequeira would be inducted into the Cabinet at 7 p.m. on November 19, the CM said.

Mr. Cabral, the 51-year-old BJP MLA from Curchorem constituency, was holding charge of the PWD and the law and judiciary departments in the Sawant-led Cabinet.

The outgoing minister was not available for comments.

Sources at the Raj Bhavan confirmed that the induction of new minister is scheduled at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

“The governor is out of station and will be returning to the state this afternoon. We are ready for the swearing-in (function),” a senior Raj Bhavan official said referring to a communication from the Chief Minister’s Office.

When contacted, Mr. Sequeira (66) confirmed he will be inducted into the Cabinet later in the day.