Rajasthan Minister Gulab Chand Kataria lambasted in Rajya Sabha over remarks on rape victim

The Rajya Sabha was briefly adjourned on Thursday as Opposition members protested reports that Rajasthan Minister Gulab Chand Kataria had questioned a gang-rape victim's integrity, with members demanding that the Minister be sacked.
Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukthar Abbas Naqvi assured the House that the Centre would convey the concerns of the House to the State government for corrective steps.
JD(U) leader Kahkashan Perween raised the matter during Zero Hour, demanding that the Rajasthan Minister be sacked for his remarks. Mr. Naqvi said: “Such statements cannot be justified. It should be condemned if it is true.”
Mr. Kataria had wondered why a girl gang-raped by eight people had not told her parents on the day of the incident itself.
