Minister calls Rahul Gandhi pseudo expert

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday hit back at Rahul Gandhi for demanding the postponement of medical entrance exam NEET, saying the Congress leader was a “pseudo expert” with an “overflowing vanity and a misplaced sense of entitlement”.

Criticising Gandhi for “questioning the wisdom” of the Supreme Court and experts on the NEET schedule, Mr. Pradhan said that “yuvraj” (prince) should stick to “his expertise of concocting lies than issuing statements on matters he has no understanding of”.

The Minister’s response came after the former Congress president called for the postponement of the NEET examination as many other examinations are scheduled around September 12.