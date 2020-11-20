Mining scam: CBI searches in premises of ex-AP MLA, others

The accused have allegedly caused revenue loss to government, says probe agency

The CBI has conducted searches at 25 places, including the premises of a former MLA of the Gurazala constituency in Andhra Pradesh, in connection with the alleged illegal limestone mining scam.

“The searches were carried out in the premises of 22 persons in Guntur and Hyderabad, including that of former TDP MLA Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao and his six associates,” said a CBI official.

The associates were identified by the agency as V. Venkata Velu, G. Nageswara, Muppana Venkata Velu, N. Srinivasa Rao, N. Rama Kotaiah and V. Srinivasa Rao.

The FIR was registered against 17 persons on August 26 following a reference from the State government to take over 17 separate cases earlier instituted by the CB-CID of Andhra Pradesh.

The accused indulged in illegal mining, quarrying and transportation of limestone in Konanki village of Piduguralla Mandal, and Kesanupalli and Nadikudi villages of Dachepalli Mandal, Guntur, from 2014 to 2018.

This allegedly caused revenue loss to the government and the other licensed lease holders and also led to illegal exploitation of natural resources, said the agency.

“To ascertain the quantum of unauthorised and illegal mining, the CBI is also conducting volumetric analysis by using satellite imagery,” said the official.