Mine revenue has improved living condition: Tomar

A new law, which makes it mandatory to spend a part of the revenue from the auction of mines to develop the areas where they are located, has improved the living conditions of the people in these regions, the Union government said on Thursday.

Mines Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told the Lok Sabha during question hour that district mineral foundations, which were created after the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act came into being, received ₹13,398 crore, and ₹2,260 crore had so far been spent on developing the local areas.

To supplementaries on the steps taken to curb illegal mining, Mr. Tomar said the law provided for a five-year jail term and ₹5 lakh in fine as against a two-year jail term and ₹25,000 in fine earlier.