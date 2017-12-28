Mine revenue has improved living condition: Tomar

A new law, which makes it mandatory to spend a part of the revenue from the auction of mines to develop the areas where they are located, has improved the living conditions of the people in these regions, the Union government said on Thursday.
Mines Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told the Lok Sabha during question hour that district mineral foundations, which were created after the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act came into being, received ₹13,398 crore, and ₹2,260 crore had so far been spent on developing the local areas.
To supplementaries on the steps taken to curb illegal mining, Mr. Tomar said the law provided for a five-year jail term and ₹5 lakh in fine as against a two-year jail term and ₹25,000 in fine earlier.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor