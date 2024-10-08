Mindfulness India Summit scheduled for Oct. 17-18

The third edition of the annual Mindfulness India Summit will be held on October 17 and 18 in Mumbai.

The summit aims to equip leaders and professionals with essential strategies to create healthier, more empathetic work environments.

Organised by the Mindful Science Centre and led by global mindfulness expert Manish Behl, the summit will explore mindfulness, emotional intelligence, and neuroscience. Supported by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and with The Hindu as media partner, the summit will bring together over 30 international experts in these fields. Keynote speakers include renowned figures such as Sara Lazar and Chris Germer from Harvard Medical School, Emma Seppälä from Yale University, and U.K. politician Chris Ruane.

Participants will engage in workshops designed to enhance both personal and professional well-being. Leadership development, decision-making, emotional intelligence, and digital wellness are some of the topics that will be covered. Attendees can learn practical techniques to build resilience and foster a culture of empathy, addressing the challenges of modern corporate life.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mr. Behl underscored the importance of integrating mindfulness into corporate culture, stating, “In a relentless pursuit of growth, many organisations have fostered environments where burnout and mental exhaustion are becoming the norm. It is clear that the time has come for a radical shift. By incorporating mindfulness and emotional intelligence, organisations can improve performance and create a culture where employees thrive.”

The summit’s theme, “Thrive in the Age of Disruption”, stresses the need for leaders to adopt mindfulness as a critical skill for navigating today’s complex business landscape. The event will culminate in the prestigious Mindfulness Impact Awards, recognising individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to workplace well-being through innovative mindfulness initiatives. The event will be at Novotel Juhu.