Millions of party workers want Rahul Gandhi back as chief, says Congress

Spokesperson blames the BJP for ‘egging’ media on the leadership issue

Amidst a churning over leadership and the question of “full time president”, the Congress on Wednesday claimed million of workers want Rahul Gandhi to come back as party chief and blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for “egging” the media on the leadership issue.

The comment is against the backdrop of an year-old interview of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, wherein she agreed with her brother’s earlier statement that a non-Gandhi should lead the party, which dominated the headlines.

“We at @INCIndia appreciate the sudden media interest (egged on by BJP) in a year old remark (Dated 1st July, 2019) of Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The context today is to take on the vicious attack on India’s polity by Modi-Shah dispensation & fight it fearlessly on front foot,” Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, adding that millions of Congress workers have seen Mr. Gandhi leading the fight tirelessly despite “vile attacks by Modi Govt on a daily basis”.

At the party’s official press conference, held via video conference, Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil said “millions of workers” like him wanted “Mr. Gandhi back at the helm”.

Mr. Gohil also raised a range of issues in his briefing — from demanding a Supreme Court monitored Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case to asking the Centre to come clean on the details of the Naga Framework Agreement that was signed in 2015.

“Did the Framework Agreement talk about ‘shared sovereignty, a separate Constitution and a separate flag’ for the Naga people, as claimed by the leaders of the Naga militant group, the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-IM (NSCN-IM)?” asked the Congress spokesperson.

“Neither the Parliament, the Union Cabinet nor the people were informed...Isn’t it anti-national, and treason, to compromise on the country’s sovereignty?” asked Mr. Gohil.

Separately, the former party chief targeted the Narendra Modi government over job losses in the past four months of the coronavirus pandemic and different phases of the nationwide lockdown, and the Centre’s refusal to expand the list of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act.

“In the last 4 months, around 2 crore people have lost jobs. The future of 2 crore families is in darkness. By spreading false news and hatred on Facebook, the truth of unemployment and the ruin of the economy cannot be hidden from the country,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted.