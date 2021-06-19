Milkha Singh made every Punjabi proud: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

CHANDIGARH

Condolences pour in after the death of legendary athlete

Condolence messages began pouring in following the demise of legendary athlete Milkha Singh, who passed away late on June 18 at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here after a valiant battle against COVID-19.

Milkha Singh, 91, is survived by a son and three daughters. His son Jeev Milkha Singh is a renowned golfer.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on June 19 said, “I am saddened to learn about the death of the all-time greatest athlete of the country who brought several gold medals in both the Asian and Commonwealth Games, thus making every Punjabi proud.”

India’s first Olympic finalist and Commonwealth Games Gold medallist athlete Milkha Singh was also known as ‘The Flying Sikh’. He was a sports icon for more than 100 crore people of the country. He stood fourth in the 400 metre event at the 1960 Rome Olympics and won a gold medal at the 1958 Cardiff Commonwealth Games, besides double gold medals at the 1958 Tokyo Asian Games and 1962 Jakarta Asian Games. He represented India in three Olympic Games (1956 Melbourne, 1960 Rome and 1964 Tokyo).

Milkha Singh was awarded Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his sporting achievements.

Haryana Chief Minister, in a tweet, said “India has lost a star. Milkha Singh ji has left us, but he will always inspire every Indian to shine for the country.”

A tweet from the official handle of Indian Army said “Indian Army pays homage to Honorary Captain Milkha Singh – The Flying Sikh, a true legend who will continue to inspire generations of sportspersons. The legendary athlete will always be remembered for many firsts in the field of athletics.”

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “Your life, your struggle, your story will continue to give wings to millions of Indians for generations to come. Rest in peace, Flying Sikh Milkha Singh.”