Milk, meat and egg production increased in 2023-24: Centre

The milk production in the country saw an increase of 3.78% during 2023-24 over the estimates of 2022-23, according to the ‘Basic Animal Husbandry Statistics - 2024’ prepared by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Released here on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) by Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, the report says that the country is estimated to produce 239.30 million tonnes of milk during 2023-24. According to the Ministry, this is a compound annual growth of 5.62% over the past 10 years. In 2014-15, the milk production was 146.3 million tonnes. In 2022-23, the milk production was 230.58 million tonnes. India is at the top in milk production globally and second in in egg production.

Uttar Pradesh produces 16.21% of total milk in the country and ranks at the top in milk production followed by Rajasthan (14.51%), Madhya Pradesh (8.91%), Gujarat (7.65%), and Maharashtra (6.71%). West Bengal recorded 9.76%, the best annual growth rate in milk production in 2023-24, followed by Jharkhand (9.04%), Chhattisgarh (8.62%) and Assam (8.53%) over 2022-23.

The total egg production is estimated as 142.77 billion numbers during 2023-24, which is a compound annual growth of 6.8% over the past 10 years In 2014-15, the egg production was 78.48 billion numbers. “Further, the production has increased annually by 3.18% during 2023-24 over 2022-23 (138.38 billion numbers),” the Ministry said. Andhra Pradesh is the largest producer of eggs with a share of 17.85% of total egg production in the country followed by Tamil Nadu (15.64%), Telangana (12.88%), West Bengal (11.37%) and Karnataka (6.63%).

The total meat production in the country (including poultry, cattle, buffalo, sheep, goat and pig) is estimated as 10.25 million tonnes during 2023-24. It registered a compound annual growth of 4.85% over the past 10 years. In 2014-15, the meat production was 6.69 million tonnes. “Further, the production was increased by 4.95% in 2023-24 over 2022-23 (9.77 million tonnes). In 2023-24, of the total meat production, 48.96% was from poultry, cattle contributed 2.60%, buffalo meat was 18.09%, sheep and goat were 11.13% and 15.50% respectively and the share of pig meat was 3.72%.

West Bengal is the largest meat producer with 12.62% share, followed by Uttar Pradesh (12.29%), Maharashtra (11.28%), Telangana (10.85%) and Andhra Pradesh (10.41%). The highest annual growth rate in meat production was recorded in Assam (17.93%) followed by Uttarakhand (15.63%) and Chhattisgarh (11.70%).

Total wool production in the country is estimated as 33.69 million kg during 2023-24, which is a slight growth of 0.22% over last year. “It was 36.76 million kg during 2019-20 and 33.61 million kg in previous year. The major contribution in the total wool production comes from Rajasthan with a share of 47.53% followed by Jammu & Kashmir (23.06%), Gujarat (6.18%), Maharashtra (4.75%) and Himachal Pradesh (4.22%),” the Ministry said.