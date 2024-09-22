Military special train halted after 10 ‘harmless’ detonators go off on track in MP; probe on

A special Army train was halted for about 30 minutes in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district after 10 detonators used by the Indian Railways went off on the track, Railways officials said on Sunday (September 22, 2024).

The detonators, which make a loud noise but do not damage the tracks, are used to alert loco pilots of approaching trains on possible risks on the track, a senior Railways official said. They are investigating why the detonators were used at the particular place where it went off.

According to officials, the incident took place on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) at around 2 p.m. on the Delhi-Mumbai route between Nepanagar and Khandwa railway stations.

Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Swapnil Nila, told The Hindu that the special train, providing services to the Indian Army, was halted for about 30 minutes while officials conducted an inspection of the track.

“We followed the protocol and carried out an inspection after the sound was heard. And since it was a train of critical nature, officials took extra caution before resuming the journey,” he said.

“These are Railways’ own detonators that are regularly used and do not cause any damage to the tracks. They produce loud noise to alert loco pilots and other officials about any possible risk on the tracks,” Mr. Nila said, adding that, however, there was no need to place the detonators at the place where they went off.

Mr. Nila explained that the detonators go off due to the train engine’s pressure on the track and are meant to stop a train about 1,200 metres away. “In case a staff member detects a danger and an approaching train needs to be stopped, these detonators are placed on the tracks. As the train moves closer, under the engine’s pressure on the track, the detonators go off alerting the pilot,” he said.

“The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is currently investigating how and why the detonators, referred to as patakhe (crackers) by railway staff, were placed or triggered there,” he said.

“Whether there was a mischief behind this or they were placed there mistakenly, we will be able to say anything only after the RPF probe is over,” Mr. Nila added.