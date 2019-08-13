Military movement by Pakistan along LoC normal, says Gen. Rawat

Everybody took precautionary deployments and movement of precautionary resources and one should not be too concerned about them as they were normal, Chief of the Army Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat said on Tuesday in response to questions on reports of military movement by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC).

He was speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a seminar on defence start-ups organised by the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers and the Confederation of Indian Industry.

After the removal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation as Union Territories last week, Army sources had said that they expected infiltration and Cease Fire Violations (CFV) to go up along the LoC in the coming days.

Asked about it, Gen. Rawat said, “if the adversary has to activate the LoC, the choice is his.”

On the present security situation on the LoC post Kasmir developments, he said that as far as the army and the Services were concerned, “we have to be always prepared. The assessment is should anything go wrong we are prepared.”

Separately, sources in the Army said the restrictions on communications in Kashmir has also disrupted the communications of terrorist groups. As per intelligence reports, terrorists have been told to lie low and decrease their activities, the sources noted. In addition to disruption of communications, the Army was conducting domination patrols, disrupting the operations of terrorists, the sources added.

Following reports of a possible terror threat from sea, senior Navy officers had stated that the “country’s coastal security set-up is on high alert.”