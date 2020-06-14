Military, diplomatic channels on to resolve tussle in Ladakh: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said military and diplomatic channels were open with China to resolve the issue on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

“China has also expressed desire to resolve the issue through a dialogue. We also believe that Indo-China tussle could be resolved through a dialogue at the military and the diplomatic levels,” said Mr. Singh, who addressed party leaders and workers in J&K online.

Also read: Beijing think-tank links scrapping of Article 370 to LAC tensions

Referring to the opposition’s criticism, the Minister said the government would not keep the people or Parliament in the dark about the developments in Ladakh. “We will divulge the details at an appropriate time,” he said.

He assured the people of the country and the opposition parties that “there will be no compromise with national pride”.

Referring to the revocation of Article 370, Mr. Singh said, “J&K will now witness unprecedented development”.