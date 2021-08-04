Military cadets disabled in training may receive pension

Injuries attributed to or aggravated by military training are granted ex-gratia, and medical treatment of such injured cadets is done at military hospitals.

The three Armed Forces Service Headquarters have forwarded a proposal for grant of disability pension to cadets medically boarded out during training from military academies on account of disability attributable to or aggravated by military training, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday.

“The proposal is under consideration at the Ministry of Defence,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

Cadets who are injured and invalidated out on medical grounds from training academies, attributed to or aggravated by military training are granted ex-gratia, and medical treatment of such injured cadets is done at military hospitals, the reply said.

The Defence Minister’s Committee of Experts in 2015 recommended that cadets disabled with an attributable, aggravated disability due to military training and boarded out of Defence Academies are granted disability pension at Officers’ rates, without the Military Service Pay element.

“The cadets undergoing training do not get pay and allowances (Salary) but are given a monthly stipend hence the recommendations were not accepted by the Government as successive Pay Commissions (6th and 7th) did not recommend the same due to technical requirements such as amendment of recruitment rules and pension rules,” the reply added.

The proposal of the Services is now under active consideration and a positive decision is expected.