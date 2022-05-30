Two JeM militants shot dead in Pulwama encounter

Army jawans stand guard at the encounter site in Pulwama district of J&K. File photo | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

The encounter started at Gundipora in Pulwama on Sunday night after security forces launched a cordon and search operation to track militants at Gundipora

Two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said on Monday, May 30, 2022

“Two terrorists were killed. Two AK-47 rifles were recovered. A search is going on in Pulwama’s Gundipora,” a police spokesman.

Police said the two ultras were killed in the gunbatlle. Security forces recovered two AK rifles and other incriminating material from the scene of the encounter.

Kashmir zone Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on Sunday night said “Two Jaish-e-Mohammad militants, including the killer of constable Reyaz Ahmad, were trapped in the encounter with security forces.” The policeman was killed in Pulwama on May 13.

Both the slain militants were locals. However, the police did not reveal their identity immediately.

Security forces have stepped up anti-militancy operations in Kashmir ahead of the Amarnath yatra, which will start from June 30 this year. Around 90 militants have been killed in Kashmir this year so far.

