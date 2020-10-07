Three militants shot dead in J&K’s Shopian

The search operation turns into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces.

Three militants, who were trapped during a search operation in south Kashmir's Sugan village on Tuesday evening, were killed in a 12-hour operation on Wednesday.

Officials said the operation is on to retrieve the bodies of the slain militants from the encounter site in Shopian's Sugan village.

Preliminary reports suggest all the three militants were locals. However, the police are yet to identify them.

The firefight started on Tuesday evening when the hiding militants opened fire on a search party in the area.

"The militants were offered to surrender but turned it down," a police official said.

The security forces had suspended the operation on late Tuesday night due to the darkness.

"The operation was resumed on Wednesday morning and in the final assault all the three trapped militants were neutralised," an official said.

The operation, which is on, is carried out jointly by a team of police, Army's 3 44 Rashtriya Rifles and the CRPF.