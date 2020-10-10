National

2 militants shot dead in J&K’s Kulgam

Army jawans take position near an encounter site in South Kashmir’s Kulgam. File photo   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Two militants were on Saturday killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chingam area of Kulgam district of south Kashmir late Friday night following specific inputs about the presence of militants there, a police officer said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon a security forces party, who retaliated.

In the exchange of fire, two militants were killed, the officer said, adding their identity and group affiliation is being ascertained.

The operation is going on, he said.

